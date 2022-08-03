An Abbotsford police officer got an assist from a resident when he ran out of gas in a residential neighbourhood recently. (Facebook/Tara Lee MacLeod)

An Abbotsford police officer got an assist from a resident when he ran out of gas in a residential neighbourhood recently. (Facebook/Tara Lee MacLeod)

One good turn: Good Samaritan voluntarily fills Abbotsford police officer’s gas tank

Woman offers up gas to stranded officer even as prices at the pump stay high

When an Abbotsford police officer ran out of gas in a residential area, someone in the neighbourhood had his back.

A photo was posted on Aug. 3 in a local Facebook group of a woman filling up an Abbotsford cruiser with a small jerry can. The officer is talking on a cell phone.

“Oops!,” wrote Tara Lee MacLeod. “He was very thankful for the gesture. We are all human, we all make mistakes. Choose kindness.”

The post does not identify the officer, the woman doing the good deed, or the neighbourhood this happened in.

While some had a chuckle at the image, others responded with love in the form of heart reactions and supportive comments.

“It happens to the best of us,” wrote Gary Hanna.

While the photo hearkens back to the days when good deeds were perhaps more common, today’s gas prices do not. In Abbotsford this week, the price at the pump is hovering around $1.80 per litre.

