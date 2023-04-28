PHOTOS: Loved ones reunite as navy ship returns to Vancouver Island after months at sea

Friends and family welcomed members of HMCS Edmonton back home on April 28 as the ship returned to CFB Esquimalt. The vessel was on a two-and-a-half month deployment involved in a multi-nation narcotics-combatting operation off of Central America. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Navy member salute HMCS Edmonton on April 28 as the ship returned to CFB Esquimalt after a two-and-a-half month deployment involved in a multi-nation narcotics-combatting operation off of Central America. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Friends and family welcomed members of HMCS Edmonton back home on April 28 as the ship returned to CFB Esquimalt. The vessel was on a two-and-a-half month deployment involved in a multi-nation narcotics-combatting operation off of Central America. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Friends and family welcomed members of HMCS Edmonton back home on April 28 as the ship returned to CFB Esquimalt. The vessel was on a two-and-a-half month deployment involved in a multi-nation narcotics-combatting operation off of Central America. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Friends and family welcomed members of HMCS Edmonton back home on April 28 as the ship returned to CFB Esquimalt. The vessel was on a two-and-a-half month deployment involved in a multi-nation narcotics-combatting operation off of Central America. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Friends and family welcomed members of HMCS Edmonton back home on April 28 as the ship returned to CFB Esquimalt. The vessel was on a two-and-a-half month deployment involved in a multi-nation narcotics-combatting operation off of Central America. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) HMCS Edmonton returns to CFB Esquimalt on April 28 after the vessel was on a two-and-a-half month deployment involved in a multi-nation narcotics-combatting operation off of Central America. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Friends and family welcomed members of HMCS Edmonton back home on April 28 as the ship returned to CFB Esquimalt. The vessel was on a two-and-a-half month deployment involved in a multi-nation narcotics-combatting operation off of Central America. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Sailor first class Adam Derbyshire got the honour of the first kiss as HMCS Edmonton returned to CFB Esquimalt on April 28. The vessel was on a two-and-a-half month deployment involved in a multi-nation narcotics-combatting operation off of Central America. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

After getting about 30 minutes of sleep, Adam Derbyshire wasn’t sure if it was the massive amount of coffee he drank or the excitement of returning home after months at sea that was getting him through a final overnight shift.

The sailor first class got the honour of getting the traditional first kiss as loved ones greeted the 48-person crew of HMCS Edmonton upon the ship’s return to CFB Esquimalt on Friday (April 28).

“I’ve just been really looking forward to this the entire time,” Derbyshire said alongside his partner Taylor Cairns.

“It didn’t feel real, I’ve been counting down for way too long,” Cairns said. “It’s just so nice to have Adam home.”

While Derbyshire said the sunny skies were a perfect way to be welcomed home, he was likely off to get some sleep. However, he was in for one more dramatic reunion as he was set to be met with excited screams from the couple’s husky upon getting home.

HMCS Edmonton commanding officer Tyler Smith hugs his two sons as he and other members of the ship returned home on April 28. The vessel was on a two-and-a-half month deployment involved in a multi-nation narcotics-combatting operation off of Central America. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Taking his first steps back in B.C., HMCS Edmonton’s commanding officer Tyler Smith wrapped his two sons in a hug – a moment he said he’s been looking forward to for months.

HMCS Edmonton was on a two-and-a-half month deployment off the Pacific coast of Central America where it was providing surveillance along with logistical support for the United States-led Operation CARIBBE. Along with other partners including Mexico, Panama and Columbia, the operation aims to curb the flow of narcotics into North American markets, Smith said.

Earlier this month, the Canadian vessel and two U.S. Coast Guard ships seized about three-quarters of a tonne of cocaine after intercepting a drug smuggling boat off of Mexico.

The single bust amounted to almost $50 million, which Smith said is a significant amount of money taken away from transnational criminal organizations.

“It was really an exciting opportunity for us to get down there, work with our partners and support our collective security,” he said. “It makes a huge difference for security efforts down in Central America.”

Friends and family welcomed members of HMCS Edmonton back home on April 28 as the ship returned to CFB Esquimalt. The vessel was on a two-and-a-half month deployment involved in a multi-nation narcotics-combatting operation off of Central America. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Samantha Lombardi awaited welcoming friends aboard to ship back as she stood by alongside her best friend, whose young daughter held up a yellow sign as HMCS Edmonton approached the naval base’s jetty.

“It’s a really big day to finally be back home – rejoice with their families – it feels like a huge weight has been lifted and you’ve accomplished something that’s really great,” the sailor first class, who has served on the same vessel in the past, said as the ship docked. “It’s just such a euphoric feeling to welcome people back who have been gone for so long.”

The commanding officer credited the Edmonton’s sailors, as Smith said months of operations on the open seas always bring challenges, but the crew was excited for Friday’s return.

“They’re some of the best Canadians hands-down, they’re so dedicated to Canada, to our prosperity, our security, but I’m not going to lie, everyone was just smiling, the energy today coming home was incredible.”

