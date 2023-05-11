Jason Schreurs will hold a book launch for his memoir Scream Therapy: A Punk Journey through Mental Health on May 14 at Nanaimo’s Windowseat Books. (Photo submitted)

Jason Schreurs will hold a book launch for his memoir Scream Therapy: A Punk Journey through Mental Health on May 14 at Nanaimo’s Windowseat Books. (Photo submitted)

Punk music’s positive impacts on mental health something to scream about for B.C. author

Jason Schreurs holding book launch in Nanaimo on May 14

The screams and strains of punk rock music have had a kind of healing power in one B.C. man’s mental health journey, and now he wants to share his realizations.

Jason Schreurs, a Sunshine Coast resident, released his memoir Scream Therapy: A Punk Journey through Mental Health on May 1 and has a book launch event coming up in Nanaimo on May 14.

The music and mental health writer and podcast host discovered punk rock in his youth and became part of the scene, according to a press release. Upon receiving a bipolar diagnosis in his 40s, he sought to explore the impact that the music had had his mental health, and he and “other punks” were able to find a connection in the “therapy” that punk rock provided.

“They come to a life-changing realization – punk rock helped them at their lowest points and never left their sides…” the release noted. “In Scream Therapy, musicians, advocates, activists, and fans prescribe the punk subculture as a catalyst for mental health – a place where it’s OK to not be OK.”

The book launch happens May 14 at 4:30 p.m. at Windowseat Books, 309C Wesley St. For more information, visit http://jasonschreurs.com.

