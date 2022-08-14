Left, a speciality Bulgarian sausage slavered in sauerkraut, right, a beef sausage with requisite ketchup, crowned by a generous serving of fries are among the many summertime food varieties. Ketchup, a popular condiment, has not always been made with tomatoes.. (Black Press file photo)

Left, a speciality Bulgarian sausage slavered in sauerkraut, right, a beef sausage with requisite ketchup, crowned by a generous serving of fries are among the many summertime food varieties. Ketchup, a popular condiment, has not always been made with tomatoes.. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A celebration of summer fun

There are plenty of summertime activites to enjoy during the last weeks of August

As the end of August is approaching, it’s time to enjoy the last days and weeks of summer fun.

Whether your idea of a perfect summer day involves boating, waterskiing, camping a barbecue with family and friends, this is the time to enjoy the end of summer.

How much do you know about summertime activities and traditions? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsSummer

 

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) evades a tackle from Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes (39) during the second quarter of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, July 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) evades a tackle from Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes (39) during the second quarter of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, July 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Jeff Ragsdale enjoys taking advantage of much of the outdoor recreation in the Shuswap, including water skiing. Do you know where water skiing originated? (Black Press file photo)

Jeff Ragsdale enjoys taking advantage of much of the outdoor recreation in the Shuswap, including water skiing. Do you know where water skiing originated? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 14 to 20

Just Posted

Montreal’s classical phenomenon, Duo Cordelia, is coming to Courtenay for one night only, Aug. 26 at the Old Church Theatre. Photo supplied
Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre expands its repertoire with classical concert

A sanitation worker waves to someone during pickup day in Cumberland. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Comox awards 10-year collection service in joint contact with Courtenay

More than 500 American muscle cars, traditional hot rods and customs as they take over The Park @ Crown Isle on Saturday, Aug. 20 for the Romeo St. Jacques Memorial Classic Cars on the Green. Photo by Terry Farrell
The Park @ Crown Isle hosts Romeo St. Jacques Memorial Classic Cars on the Green

Mabel Kelly (centre) is surrounded by Bennett Sheet Metal, after they installed a new furnace at her home in Courtenay, as part of the Lennox Industries Feel The Love Program in 2021. Bennett Sheet Metal is looking for a worthy recipient for the 2022 campaign. Photo by Allison Brown
Lennox Feel The Love campaign returns for 2022