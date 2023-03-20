The Quebec flag flies on a flag pole near a church in Gatineau, Que. The French language and French-Canadian culture are part of Canada’s identity. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

The Quebec flag flies on a flag pole near a church in Gatineau, Que. The French language and French-Canadian culture are part of Canada’s identity. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Francophone culture?

International Francophone Day, on March 20, is a celebration of French language and culture

International Francophone Day is celebrated each year on March 20.

The day, organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, is a time to celebrate the French language and culture worldwide.

In Canada, French is one of the country’s two official languages and French-Canadian history and culture has played an important role in defining this country.

How much do you know about Canada’s French language and culture? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How Irish are you?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaContests

 

Poutine was developed in Quebec. When was this unique food created? (Photo by Crispin Semmens/used under common license)

Poutine was developed in Quebec. When was this unique food created? (Photo by Crispin Semmens/used under common license)

Quebec license plates include the phrase, Je me souviens. What does this phrase mean? (Wikimedia Commons)

Quebec license plates include the phrase, Je me souviens. What does this phrase mean? (Wikimedia Commons)

Previous story
Vancouver Island Dogs Calendar Contest underway
Next story
PODCAST: Lonnie Cameron officiated more than 1500 NHL games

Just Posted

Black Press file photo of the annual herring spawn in the Salish Sea.
Herring advocate skeptical about precautionary principle in Strait of Georgia

This photo is of an old cabin on South Octopus Island, where for decades boaters have left countless mementos that name their vessel and themselves. Photo by Barb Thomson
BOATING WITH BARB: The process of renaming a boat

Gael, an Irish setter from North Saanich, was the overall winner of the Vancouver Island Dogs Calendar Contest last year. Image by Pauliina Saarinen Photography.
Vancouver Island Dogs Calendar Contest underway

Robin Norbury pictured last year before his motorbike trip to the Arctic Circle. File photo
Former drug user needs to find decent job