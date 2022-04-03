Shane Koyczan has made a name for himself as a poet. His best-known work is To This Day, an anti-bullying poem. (File photo)

Shane Koyczan has made a name for himself as a poet. His best-known work is To This Day, an anti-bullying poem. (File photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about poems and poetry?

April is National Poetry Month in Canada

April is National Poetry Month in Canada.

The month is organized by the League of Canadian Poets and has been held each year since 1998 to celebrate poetry and its place in Canadian culture.

Whether you enjoy sonnets, modern poetry, song lyrics, limericks with the word “Nantucket” or other forms of verse, poetry offers something for everyone.

How much do you know about poets and poetry, in Canada and around the world? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and cultureContests

 

Before becoming a singer-songwriter, Leonard Cohen was a published poet. This picture shows Cohen in Toronto in 2006. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Harris)

Before becoming a singer-songwriter, Leonard Cohen was a published poet. This picture shows Cohen in Toronto in 2006. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Harris)

While William Shakespeare is noted for his plays, he also wrote some noteworthy sonnets. Do you know how many sonnets he wrote? (Pixabay.com)

While William Shakespeare is noted for his plays, he also wrote some noteworthy sonnets. Do you know how many sonnets he wrote? (Pixabay.com)

(Pixabay.com)

(Pixabay.com)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Turning the sod on the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match

Just Posted

Pam Rose is just one of the many musicians interviewed in the movie <em>Invisible: Gay Women in Southern Music,</em> being shown at North Island College April 8, and available online April 9-12. (Screenshot from official trailer)
Documentary chronicling journeys of LGBTQ+ women in music showing at North Island College and online

Organizers and volunteers were planting at the Kus-kus-sum site Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Kus-kus-sum project in Courtenay gets a little greener

Lucus Morine was arrested at Ryan Road in Courtenay last October after three incidents related to damaging vehicles with an axe. Bev Dempsey-Orr file photo
Accused testifies in axe attack road rage case in Courtenay

Judi and Lorne share a moment. Lorne lives with vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, and Judi faces daily challenges as his partner and now caregiver. Photo supplied
Fanny Bay artist recognized by Alzheimer Society of B.C.