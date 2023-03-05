The RCMP have a long history of providing law enforcement across Canada. How many provinces do not use the RCMP to provide provincial policing services? (Black Press file photo)

The RCMP have a long history of providing law enforcement across Canada. How many provinces do not use the RCMP to provide provincial policing services? (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force turns 150 years old in 2023

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been a part of Canada for the past 150 years, starting as the Northwest Mounted Police in 1873.

Today, the iconic uniform of Canada’s national police force is recognized around the world, and the musical ride once featured on the $50 bill, has been a symbol of Canada.

How much do you know about the RCMP, its past and its present? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.

Francis Jeffery Dickens, the son of author Charles Dickens, served in the North-West Mountain Police from Nov. 4, 1874, to March 1, 1886.

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsRCMP

 

Two puppies at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta. (Photo credit: RCMP)

Two puppies at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta. (Photo credit: RCMP)

Previous story
Shuswap man invents solution for couples looking to cuddle more comfortably

Just Posted

The RCMP led off the parade to the cenotaph for Keremeos’ Remembrance Day ceremony in 2022. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

The Coalition to End Homelessness will conduct the fourth Point-in-Time (PiT) Homeless Count in the Comox Valley March 14. File photo
Comox Valley to participate in 2023 Point-in-Time Homeless Count

Julian Rendell of MakeItZone will be the onsite facilitator for people who want to try their hand at 3D artmaking at the Comox Valley Art Gallery on March 11. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Art Gallery hosting a 3D artmaking open house

The Hope Afloat dragon boat team is looking for new members for 2023. Photo courtesy Sara Kempner Photography
Hope Afloat, Comox Valley’s cancer survivor dragon boat team, in recruitment stage

Pop-up banner image