Four season resort providing year-round activities, including downhill ski resort and three golf courses. (//www.uniqueproperties.ca)

Four season resort providing year-round activities, including downhill ski resort and three golf courses. (//www.uniqueproperties.ca)

Resort featuring Canada’s largest natural hot springs pool – here in B.C. – up for sale

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is located near Invermere

A multi-million-dollar, four-season hot springs is up for grabs in B.C.

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, located near Invermere in the Columbia Valley, has been listed for sale.

The property, which sits on 1,200 acres of land, includes “Canada’s largest natural mineral hot springs,” several lodges, as well as a ski hill and three golf courses.

The resort was purchased by Ken Fowler, owner of Ken Fowler Enterprises, in 2006. He died at the age of 90 in 2017, before his son took over operations, according to the Columbia Valley Pioneer.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Love winter beers? BC Ale Trail boasts 100+ seasonally-inspired suds this season

Just Posted

A van is loaded for delivery of Christmas dinners at the 2020 Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner - COVID-19 edition. The same process will be in place for 2022. Photo by Terry Farrell
Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner needs drivers, prep volunteers

Adopt-a-Grandparent founder Breanna Brosko is pictured with the Christmas tree adorned with tags at Jo Klassen’s Restaurant in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo
Adopt-a-Grandparent Comox Valley continues to roll

Nicole Havrda prepares for competition at the Indian Racing League. Photo supplied
Teen race car driver from Courtenay competes in India

Celine Peters (Cinderella) and Taite Marcoux (the prince), with the help of her godmother (Jennifer Moses) tell the story of magic, a glass slipper, and dreams coming true. Photo supplied
Courtenay Little Theatre staging ‘Cinderella’ as its Christmas production