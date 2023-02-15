A vase of baby’s breath sits on a work bench at Acanthus Floral and Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. A British Columbia non-profit organization fighting invasive species is reminding people on Valentine’s Day to spread the love, not the baby’s breath. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A vase of baby’s breath sits on a work bench at Acanthus Floral and Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. A British Columbia non-profit organization fighting invasive species is reminding people on Valentine’s Day to spread the love, not the baby’s breath. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Show baby’s breath no love this Valentine’s Day, invasive species group warns

The small white sprigs stuck between your long-stem roses are actually a harmful invasive plant

A British Columbia non-profit organization fighting invasive species is reminding people on Valentine’s Day to spread the love, not the baby’s breath.

The Invasive Species Council of B.C. says the small white sprigs stuck between your long-stem roses are actually a harmful invasive plant in the province.

The council’s Allison McCabe says if the plant invades grazing land, it reduces native grasses and forage for wildlife.

She recommends buying flowers without baby’s breath for your valentine this year.

If it is part of a bouquet, she says it should not be composted and instead put in a sealed trash bag to prevent it from spreading.

The council says non-invasive species that could be used instead of baby’s breath include the hybrid yarrow or sea lavender.

RELATED: B.C. boaters reminded to be vigilant on invasive plants, animals after historic mussel barge bust

Valentine's Day

Previous story
PODCAST: B.C.’s Kirk Krack taught free diving to AVATAR 2 actors

Just Posted

Regina blues master Jack Semple returns to MusicFest in 2023; this time plugged in, with his band. Photo by Terry Farrell
Jack Semple will plug in for return to Vancouver Island MusicFest

Households with wood burning appliances are encouraged to save them for power outages or extreme weather, and use a cleaner option as a primary heat source. File photo
Courtenay installing air monitors, launching awareness campaign

The IIO is looking into a motor vehicle crash in Comox. File photo
Police oversight agency investigating car crash in Comox

Rosier is an outstanding bilingual group from Quebec that forges a unique blend of folk traditions and indie pop textures. They will play the Old Church Theater in Courtenay on Saturday, March 4. Photo by Marc-Andre Thibault
Old Church Theatre celebrates International Francophonie Month with Montreal group Rosier