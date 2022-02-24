Tim Hortons brings its iconic flavours to the ice cream aisles in a number of stories with the launch of its Tim Hortons Ice Cream. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons brings its iconic flavours to the ice cream aisles in a number of stories with the launch of its Tim Hortons Ice Cream. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons releases ice cream line up

Coming soon to Co-op, Loblaws, Longo’s, Sobeys/Safeway and Walmart

Tim Horton’s ice cream tubs are returning to the freezer aisle with a selection of five flavours: Salted Caramel Iced Capp, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Apple Fritter and Fruit Explosion.

The tubs won’t come with your double-double. You can pick them up at Co-Op, Loblaws, Longo’s, Metro, Sobeys/Safeway and Walmart locations in the coming weeks.

“Tim Hortons has been a beloved taste of Canada since 1964 and we’re really excited to be re-imagining some of our most popular flavours as ice creams,” said Sourabh Malik, Vice President of consumer packaged at Tim Hortons in a press release.

The line-up joins Timmie’s store-bought soups, breakfast cereals, granola bars and make-at-home coffee lineup.

READ ALSO: Tale of two Tim Hortons: Suburban, rural locations busy, downtown restaurants empty

READ ALSO: In bid to win market share, Tim Hortons modernizing drive-thrus, upgrading menu items

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Tim Hortons

Previous story
8-year-old Williams Lake boy, mom raise $850 for injured, abandoned cat’s surgery

Just Posted

Island Voices (seen here during a Campbell River concert in November, 2021) will perform in both Campbell River and Courtenay in March. Photo supplied
Island Voices holding concerts in Campbell River and Courtenay

Former Youth Media Project participants April McDonald (left) and Mia Savanna review some of their work. Photo by Léa Sapphire.
Comox Valley Art Gallery’s Youth Media Project now accepting applications

The Canadian Scottish Regiment will be conducting training at the Seal Bay training area. Scott Stanfield photo
Military training exercise set near Seal Bay

School District 71 has purchased the former BC Assessments building on Idiens Way in Courtenay. Photo supplied.
School District 71 to purchase former BC Assessment office building on Idiens Way