Kathleen Sheret donated $34 million to the Greater Victoria Eldercare Foundation. (Black Press Media file photo)

‘Transformative’: $34M gift to help Island seniors one of Canada’s largest ever

The estate of Kathleen Sheret helps the Greater Victoria Eldercare Foundation

The Greater Victoria Eldercare Foundation has received a $34-million donation, which is one the country’s most substantial legacy gifts ever dedicated to senior care.

The donation is coming from Kathleen Sheret, who is a decedent of Victoria’s pioneer family that established and operated the Andrew Sheret plumbing company. Kathleen died in 2021.

The Greater Victoria Eldercare Foundation helps enhance the quality of life for older people on Vancouver Island, and its operating budget comes completely from donations.

“We are immensely thankful for this transformative gift,” said foundation board chair Casey Ralph. “The foundation has been able to grow exponentially while surviving on what many would consider a shoestring budget and now, with this gift, our team of dedicated staff and board directors can make an even greater impact on the lives of seniors and those who care for them.”

The foundation supports public education and resources, starts community programs, and provides funding for research awards and scholarships for dedicated staff members.

“We are so grateful for Ms. Sheret’s generosity and the positive impact it will have in allowing people to age with dignity,” executive director Lori McLeod said. “We will be strategic and carefully craft any initiatives, but we do know that, with this gift, and the support of our current and future donors, the Eldercare Foundation will continue to lead and effect the changes that are desperately needed for seniors care in our region.”

