Dog Appreciation Day is Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Pictured here is Boo, the winner of Top Dog, a contest put on by The Chilliwack Progress in 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file) Dog Appreciation Day is Wednesday, Aug. 26. Pictured here is Boo, the winner of Top Dog, a contest put on by The Chilliwack Progress in 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 21 to 27

Dog Appreciation Day, Toilet Paper Day, Pluto Demoted Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In August, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Give A Dog A Bone Week and Anti-Frizz Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, Aug. 21: Poets’ Day, World Senior Citizens’ Day, Spumoni Day.

Monday, Aug. 22: Take Your Cat To The Vet Day, Tooth Fairy Day, Be An Angel Day.

Tuesday, Aug. 23: Sponge Cake Day, Cuban Sandwich Day, Ride The Wind Day.

Wednesday, Aug. 24: Waffle Day, International Strange Music Day, Knife Day, Pluto Demoted Day.

Thursday, Aug. 25: Burger Day, Whiskey Sour Day, Banana Split Day.

Friday, Aug. 26: Dog Appreciation Day, Toilet Paper Day, Women’s Equality Day.

Saturday, Aug. 27: International Bat Night, International Lottery Day, Petroleum Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

