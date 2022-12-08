An Uber Eats courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

An Uber Eats courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Victoria residents ranked as Canada’s top tippers on Uber Eats

Victoria was also the fifth most polite city on the 2022 Uber Eats cravings report

Victoria residents were Canada’s most generous tippers on Uber Eats this year, according to the platform’s latest cravings report.

Nanaimo took the seventh spot and was the only other B.C. community to make the fourth annual list. Meanwhile, Sherbrooke, Quebec had the second-best tippers.

The 2021 list saw Nanaimo come out on top, and Victoria was the runner-up.

“In true Canuck fashion, we continue to show our appreciation with tips whenever we can,” Uber Eats said in a statement.

Kingston, Ont. was the most polite city on the 2022 report, and Victoria was ranked fifth.

These rankings were based on who said please and thank you most often on their orders.

The most popular grocery item ordered in the country this year was a banana, and fries were the top side.

READ MORE: Food delivery robots hit Canadian sidewalks, but many challenges delay mass adoption

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

RestaurantsUber

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Co-buying a house: How platonic partners make it work
Next story
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Art Gallery was one of 26 local groups to receive a community gaming grant from the provincial government on Thursday, Dec. 8. Photo supplied
Comox Valley arts and sports groups share more than $710,000 in provincial community gaming grants

Morrison Creek. Photo by Jim Palmer, Morrison Creek Streamkeepers
Morrison Creek conservation campaign nearing its fundraising target

Dripside Customs has teamed up with Comox Valley Dodge and are giving away a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander, to a lucky local on Dec. 16. Photo supplied
Comox company giving away a car for Christmas

Chantal Stefan initiated the Everybody Deserves a Smile (EDAS) project that has touched thousands of people. Photo supplied
Comox Valley school teacher honoured for dedication to service