FILE – Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 19, 2021, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Allen J. Schaben (Los Angeles Times/AP)

FILE – Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 19, 2021, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Allen J. Schaben (Los Angeles Times/AP)

VIDEO: Adele says she was a ‘shell of a person’ after canceling Vegas residency

Adele announced the cancellation of her residency one day before the concerts were to commence

After cancelling her Las Vegas residency, Adele says she was “a shell of a person” for a couple months.

“I just had to wait it out and just grieve it,” said Adele, in interview with “Desert Island Discs” on BBC Radio 4.

“I guess just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.

In tears, Adele announced the cancellation of her residency one day before the concerts were to commence back in January.

The singer said she “definitely felt everyone’s disappointment,”and was “devastated” and “frightened about letting them down.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Las VegasMusic

Previous story
Giant Elon Musk head by B.C. metal artist now complete, ready to be shipped
Next story
VIDEO: Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest

Just Posted

The historic Filberg Lodge has gotten a fire safety upgrade. Photo supplied
Historic Comox landmark gets fire safety upgrade

A Garry oak tree on Glacier Road in Courtenay is more than 400 years old. Photo submitted
Off The Page: Hanging onto Valley history with the Tree of the Year

Comox Valley farmer Dave Semmelink will soon be featured as ‘Farmer Dave’ on CTV’s upcoming reality TV show, Farming For Love. Photo by Farming for Love/CTV
Comox Valley’s ‘Farmer Dave’ hoping to sow seeds of love with new reality show

RCMP investigators seized mutliple weapons from a 45-year-old Comox Valley man. RCMP photo
Comox Valley man in custody for drugs, guns seizure