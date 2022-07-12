VIDEO: Animal crusader loans wheelchair to abandoned, paralyzed Vancouver Island pup

A paralyzed pup, assumed to be a French bulldog based on her looks including big ears and a stubby tail, is on the mend and a little more mobile after emergency intervention.

The vet thinks the dog, dubbed Honey, is one to three years old. Found abandoned near Island View Beach in Central Saanich in mid-June, she was first treated for a urinary tract infection and now the Greater Victoria Animal Crusaders (GVAC) organization is focusing on getting her as mobile as possible.

She has been going for checkups every few days to gauge her progress, according to a GVAC board of directors email to Black Press Media. With no history on the pup, Honey’s medical team is treating it as if the trauma that caused her to be paralyzed happened the day she was found.

Honey has had a wheelchair fitting, but for now, gets around with one on loan from by a GVAC supporter.

“She will be getting her very own but that can take a while to order so we are using this one to get her some practice and see if she is comfortable using it … Currently, it is quite exhausting for her to go for a short walk but we are headed in the right direction.”

Honey is being fostered by a board member and her daily care is pretty constant. With her infection clearing, she is starting to gain control of her bladder and bowels, though caregivers are unsure if she will be able to go to the bathroom independently.

“She loves running around in the yard, even without her wheelchair she drags herself through the grass and plays with the other dogs that live at the house,” the statement read.

While they’d welcome contact from the previous owner, the board doesn’t expect that to happen, given how she was found. They’d welcome any information about her to help inform her treatment.

