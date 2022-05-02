Briefly seen over a road in Kent, Wash., this fireball was seen in multiple places in B.C., including Agassiz, Abbotsford and Peachland. The event was seen on Tuesday, April 26, between 8:45 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. (Screenshot/AMS)

Briefly seen over a road in Kent, Wash., this fireball was seen in multiple places in B.C., including Agassiz, Abbotsford and Peachland. The event was seen on Tuesday, April 26, between 8:45 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. (Screenshot/AMS)

VIDEO: ‘Fireball’ blazes across Fraser Valley night sky

Witnesses reported event as far north as Kamloops and as far south as Portland

It only appeared for just a second, but Mount Woodside resident Steve Turney remembered it vividly, and it seems he’s not alone.

He and his wife Diane were walking in the Mount Woodside area when a bright light appeared, an airborne fireball apparently streaking down into the valley in the Rosedale area.

“It was an incredibly close object in the sky,” Turney said, believing it may have been a meteor or an aircraft in distress. “We [quickened] our walk up the hill to see if it landed. We could see the flames off it. It really piqued our curiosity.”

According to the American Meteor Society, there have been 44 witness reports of a fireball at about 8:45 p.m.from Kamloops to Portland to Spokane and North Vancouver. Dubbed Event 2579-2022, most witnesses reported seeing the flash for roughly 3.5 seconds. A few saw it for under one second while a lucky few witnessed the display for 7.5 seconds. The trajectory appears to be westward and it’s unclear if it impacted in any significant way.

There is one video of the event, taken via dashcam in Kent, Wash.

The American Meteor Society is a New York-based non-profit organization dedicated to collecting information on meteoric astronomy in North America.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizAstronomyHarrison Hot Springs

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
QUIZ: The taxman cometh

Just Posted

There was a hold and secure at Mark R. Isfeld Secondary School École Secondaire on Monday May 2, as a result of a threat made. File photo
Courtenay’s Mark R Isfeld school on hold and secure while police respond to threat

The Connect Warming Centre has reopened Monday to Wednesday at 685 Cliffe Ave. File photo
Connect Warming Centre reopens in downtown Courtenay

Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation board president, Bill Anglin; CVHF board Director, Robert Mulrooney, and CVHF executive director, Jessica Aldred.
Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation 50/50 draw returns

A runner tags a canoeist at the Courtenay Marina launch — the final leg of the 2022 Royal LePage Snow to Surf, Sunday. Scott Stanfield photos
Multi-sport adventure race returns to Comox Valley