Confronted with rising competition and slowing subscriber growth, Netflix has invested heavily in foreign-language programming to cater to an increasingly global audience spanning 222 million subscribers. Dreamstime | TNS

VIDEO: Netflix to end free password sharing

Bad news for those who share their streaming passwords: Netflix is clamping down starting in March.

The streaming giant announced last spring that it intended to figure out a way to block password sharing with different households.

Netflix previously conducted a pilot program in Latin American countries where a “sub-account” could be added for US$3 a month.

“From our experience in Latin America, we expect some cancel reaction in each market when we roll out paid sharing, which impacts near term member growth,” Netflix said in a letter to shareholders obtained by media outlets.

“But as borrower households begin to activate their own standalone accounts and extra member accounts are added, we expect to see improved overall revenue, Netflix.”

It’s unclear how this will impact Canadians, but a US roll out for the new protocols is expected to begin in March.

IP addresses, device IDs and account activity will likely be used to detect password sharing, USA today reports. via letter to shareholders.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

video

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Justice says B.C. man who stabbed wife in back was ‘effectively asleep’, not guilty
Next story
Rare ‘big fuzzy green ball’ comet visible in B.C. skies, a 50,000-year sight

Just Posted

The Vancouver Island marmot is an endangered species. Pictured here, a marmot at Mount Washington. (Black Press file)
Another six weeks of winter predicts Vancouver Island Violet

Andrea Jin will be performing her stand-up routine at the Sid Williams Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 18. Photo supplied
Laugh it up with Andrea Jin at the Sid Williams Theatre

In total, four parked vehicles were left damaged at the scene as a result of the hit-and-run on Feb. 1 in Courtenay. Facebook photo
Comox Valley RCMP seeking truck following four-vehicle hit-and-run

Chef Ronald and Tricia St. Pierre have passed their legendary Locals Restaurant to new, local, experienced owners who will continue their tradition of elevating the dining experience. File photo
Locals at the Old House Hotel stays local

Pop-up banner image