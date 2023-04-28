An eagle swims near a log boom in Menzies Bay with a fish in its talons. Still capture from video by Baek Lee

VIDEO: Swimming eagle lugs massive fish on to B.C. log boom

Boom boat operator captures video of incident in Menzies Bay north of Campbell River

A Campbell River man working on a log boom in Menzies Bay north of the city came upon a rare sight and he caught it on video.

A bald eagle was swimming in the water and so Baek Lee approached it with his boom boat to see if it needed assistance.

“I’ve saved an eagle from drowning before,” Lee said. “So I thought it was the same case.”

Turned out the eagle was trying to get away from him because he had a precious catch in his claws. Swimming across some open water the eagle hopped out of the water onto a log with a big rock fish of some kind clasped in its talons.

READ MORE:

Egg watch: Baby bald eaglet hatches in B.C. nest

Vancouver Island wildlife recovery centre releases rehabilitated eagle

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Previous story
VIDEO: Island rehabilitation centre gives spring tips on helping injured wildlife
Next story
PHOTOS: Loved ones reunite as navy ship returns to Vancouver Island after months at sea

Just Posted

Courtenay recognizes the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park each year on April 28. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Ceremony held in Courtenay to recognize Day of Mourning

Patricia Trasolini, Sara Child, Mark Herringer, Shelley Humble and Romana Pasca, celebrated North Island College’s Global Excellence Award at CICAN’s World Congress in Montreal on behalf of NIC. Photo supplied
North Island College receives national award for excellence in global education

Ella Oldaker and Ellianna Dyble. Photo by Sean Poole
Two Valley chefs golden at Skills provincial competition

5th Street between Cliffe and England avenues, as well as a section of Duncan Avenue between the alleyways on the north and south sides of 5th Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic this Friday, April 28 from 6 a.m. until around 1 p.m.
Portion of Fifth Street in Courtenay to be closed for paving Friday morning