(Black Press Media Creative)

Anthony Fauci will Step down in December

“After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

USA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
How to eat healthier when ordering takeout
Next story
Massive Asteroid set close approach to Earth since 1914.

Just Posted

Joyce Lindemulder performs a squat at the BCPA Fall Classic. Photo by @boldphotosbyshelly
Comox Valley woman takes up powerlifting at 61

Cumberland Fire Rescue made an emergency request for a new vehicle. Image, Facebook
Cumberland’s fire department stuck with need for new truck

More people on Denman and Hornby Islands will have high-speed internet as construction to lay subsea fibre optic cable nears completion. File photo
Denman, Hornby to benefit from stronger internet connections

The BC Coroners Service says the number of deaths due to toxic drugs between January and June of this year is the highest ever in B.C. File photo
International Awareness Day to shed light on toxic drug crisis