(Black Press Media Creative)

Apple Launches Adventure Watch and New Safety Features

On September 7, Apple had the company’s largest product launch of the year. Reuters reports that this year’s launch mainly focused on safety upgrades and a new adventure watch. Apple leaned into safety features that include the ability to sense a car accident or summon a rescue from a remote mountain. The features are meant to offer users the chance to pursue excitement and adventure with their phone acting as a safety net. “Ultimately, the increased emphasis on safety – safety as a service – is super interesting as a value proposition,” Ben Bajarin, head of consumer technologies at Creative Strategies, via Reuters.

For More Videos Watch Here

The new “emergency SOS via satellite feature” allows users to establish a connection with a satellite to send messages from remote locations. Minor upgrades include tweaks to cameras and battery life, while the iPhone Pro lineup has a newly-upgraded processor chip. The Apple Watch Ultra is reportedly the company’s , “most rugged and capable watch ever.” According to Apple, the watch is intended for people interested in outdoor adventuring, water sports and endurance training. The Ultra offers 60 hours of battery life, a compass and a new Oceanic Plus app for scuba diving

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tech ShowTechnology

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Rust’ Production Company Denies Liability for the Death of Halyna Hutchins

Just Posted

Residents are being warned about a cougar near Lake Trail Disk Golf Course in Courtenay. (File photo)
Reports of a cougar near Lake Trail Disk Golf Course in Courtenay

Queen Elizabeth II greets a young woman in the Comox Valley in 1994 - the year she along with Prince Philip visited Vancouver Island to open the Commonwealth Games in Victoria. Photo by Gerry Fairbrother
Comox Valley politicians reflect on Queen’s passing

Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson inspects the remains of the shop at the abandoned Souther homestead. A large fire Wednesday, Sept. 7, started in the shop and jumped to the main house. Firefighters battled the blaze for hours, containing it to the property and averting a major forest fire. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Fire causes extensive damage to abandoned Cumberland homestead

Derek Edwards. Submitted photo
Award-winning Canadian comedian coming back to Courtenay

Pop-up banner image