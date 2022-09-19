‘SNL’ Announces First Nonbinary Cast Member

Actor and comedian has signed on to join the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ for its 48th season.

Molly Kearney, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, also recently appeared in Amazon’s new series, ‘A League of Their Own.’ The show is a remake of the popular 1992 film of the same name and has been well received among queer fans. Kearney also appeared in Disney+’s ‘The Mighty Ducks.’

Subscribe to Today In BC YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

In 2019, they were chosen for Comedy Central’s yearly showcase of comedians, ‘Up Next.’. ‘SNL’ also announced three other new cast members, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. The announcement comes after several ‘SNL’ stars recently left the show. The sketch comedy show’s season premiere will take place on Oct. 1.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Demi Lovato Says She , “‘Can’t Do This Anymore’.”

Just Posted

Hello Strings is an all-new amateur string ensemble, directed by Strathcona Symphony Orchestra Conductor Helena Jung. Photo submitted
New amateur string ensemble coming to the Valley

School District 71 office. File photo
Local groups co-hosting School District 71 trustee all candidates forum

Alex Bissinger. Photo via Facebook
Incumbent Alex Bissinger withdraws candidacy for Comox council

The final film of the 2022 Comox Valley Art Gallery Film Series is Scarborough, a film about three children in a low-income neighbourhood. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Art Gallery Film Series returns to Landmark Cinemas