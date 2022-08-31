(Black Press Media Creative)

This Day in History: Princess Diana Dies in a Car Crash

On August 31, 1997 Diana, Princess of Wales, was 36 when she was killed as the result of a car crash in Paris.

Where were you when you heard the news?

Entertainment

