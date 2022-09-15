(Black Press Media Creative)

HelloFresh Beef Linked to E. coli Outbreak

Six people have been hospitalized so far after eating contaminated beef provided by HelloFresh. If you received ground beef from the food delivery service between July 2-21, throw it away. The contaminated meat is labeled “ground beef 85% lean/15% fat” with an “EST.46841” USDA inspection mark. On the side of the packaging, identification numbers read “EST#46841 L1 22 155” or “EST#46841 L5 22 155.”.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The CDC also advises throwing out frozen ground beef that may be affected and washing anything it touched. On Sept. 14, the CDC said experts are trying to determine if any other beef is bad. Symptoms of E. coli poisoning, which typically start three to four days after consuming contaminated food, . include stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea. According to the CDC, more cases could pop up, as “it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

FoodFood and Drink

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase

Just Posted

Nicole Minions has been acclaimed as the next mayor of Comox. Photo supplied
Soon-to-be Comox Mayor Minions introduces her platform to her constituents

Comox Valley residents took to the street Thursday (Sept. 30) as participants of the 2021 Comox Valley Spirit Walk in downtown Courtenay. The walk will take place again this year, on Sept. 30. Photo by Nicole Fowler
Local Indigenous organizations planning Spirit Walk in Courtenay

Stephanie Sharpe (left) and Alex Clarke are the co-founders of Co-Valley, a co-working space in Downtown Courtenay. Photo supplied.
Community, collaboration and connection at Courtenay’s newest co-working space, CO-VALLEY

This sign, at the beginning of the 17 Street (bike lane) Project, originally had the City of Courtenay logo on the top left-hand side (where the sun sticker is). The city’s chief election officer contacted Brennan Day to have the logo removed. Photo by Terry Farrell
Local candidate’s signage draws City of Courtenay’s attention