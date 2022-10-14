Jamaica bans broadcasts that glorify drugs or crime

Jamaica’s government says that music and TV broadcasts that, “could give the wrong impression that criminality is an accepted feature of Jamaican culture and society” are now banned.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

travel

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
75% spike: 247 people experiencing homelessness died in 2021 in B.C.
Next story
B.C. communities warned to prepare for flooding when rain hits drought-ridden areas

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Art Gallery will host three “story walks” this fall as part of its ongoing Walk With Me project, an arts-based response to the toxic drug crisis. Photo supplied
Walk With Me returns to Comox Valley Art Gallery

These boys from Garvie, Benin can't wait to get home with their Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts. Photo submitted
Annual Operation Shoebox initiative underway in the Comox Valley

Russ Nelson in his shop, preparing bags of kindling as a fundraiser for the Comox Valley Child Development Association. Photo supplied
Annual kindling sale to raise money for the Comox Valley Child Development Association

Tyler Ingram also posted this photo on Twitter. “They were first spotted coming up Baynes Sound, passing Royston and into the Comox Marina. Was pretty cool to watch them for about 20 minutes before they gave up on (hunting) the seals.”
PHOTOS: Orcas spotted in Comox Harbour