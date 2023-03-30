Four-year-old Prince George toddler Aldie has been impressing TikTok viewers with his understanding of emotions. (Instagram/aldie_bear_)

‘That’s emotions mama’: B.C. toddler wows millions with maturity in viral TikTok

4-year-old Prince George boy discusses how he’s feeling before bedtime

A Prince George toddler has grabbed the hearts of more than 16 million TikTok viewers after his parents posted a video of him discussing his emotions with them.

In it, four-year-old Aldie climbs into bed in his sleep sack and sits across from his mom, Jonisa Padernos, to talk about something that was bothering him.

“You know earlier, I couldn’t go outside so I was a little sad. After I was a little sad, I was a little upset. More than a little,” he tells his mom.

“We all get upset sometimes. We don’t get what we want all the time,” Padernos responds.

Aldie agrees and then mentions an incident earlier when his baby sister accidentally dropped a plate. Aldie says he saw his dad looking upset and he told him to “stop, breath slow and make a smart choice.”

Aldie says he didn’t make the best choice himself when he got upset about not getting to go outside.

“Life is like that,” Padernos tells him. “We get upset, we get mad, we cry –.”

“That’s emotions mama,” Aldie interjects. “Today I had a hard time doing my emotions,” he says.

The interaction has thousands of people commenting with how impressed they are by Aldie’s emotional intelligence.

Among them is singer Meghan Trainor who said “I can’t wait for my boy to talk this much haha so sweet.”

The video has 16.6 million views as of publication.

WATCH ALSO: B.C. water-toting toddler goes viral for helping out at family business

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TikTokvideo

Previous story
New B.C. legislation looks to clarify pet custody during divorce
Next story
Man burned trying to control tent fire in Nanaimo homeless encampment

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Record is up for several Ma Murray awards.
Comox Valley Record staff up for numerous Ma Murray awards

The Pink Mountaintops are returning to Cumberland for the first time in a decade, to play the Waverley Hotel. Photo supplied
‘Psych-folk new wave stoner indie rock’ band coming to Cumberland

Danielle Farrant (left), of Copper Pony Poles, and Mel Varney, of West Coast Karma, have had their businesses named as finalists for 2023 Small Business BC Awards. Photos supplied
Courtenay companies among finalists for Small Business BC Awards

BC Green Adam Olsen sees the provincial ferry system in a ‘very, very fragile’ state given current labour shortages. (Jen Blyth / West Coast Traveller )
Island MLA says Washington ferry halt not a warning sign for smaller BC Ferries routes

Pop-up banner image