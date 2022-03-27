Luc Begin makes toffee on snow at Beban Park social centre as part of the Maple Sugar Festival on March 26. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Toffee on snow one of the delicacies at Nanaimo’s Maple Sugar Festival

Festival returned to Nanaimo this weekend at Beban Park social centre

The Maple Sugar Festival, complete with live events, has made its return to Nanaimo.

L’Association des francophones de Nanaimo held last year’s festival virtually, but recent COVID-19 rule amendments allowed this year’s event to once again take place at the Beban Park social centre.

The event, which ran until Sunday, March 27, let people enjoy French Canadian culture and food, including toffee on snow, or tire sur la neige.

Luc Begin, a volunteer, has made the sweet treat at the festival for over 20 years and talked to Black Press media about how to make tire sur la neige.

