A bear tried to cool off in a pond but got afraid of some koi. (Associated Press photo)

A bear tried to cool off in a pond but got afraid of some koi. (Associated Press photo)

VIDEO: Bear cools off in pond, scared away by koi carp

A bear went down in a pond and found himself a big surprise

A black bear got into a backyard fishpond to cool off from the summer heat, but the darting resident koi carp were too strange for its peace of mind and the animal lumbered away less than two minutes after getting into the cool water. (July 13)

Previous story
Cargo ship delivers boatload of boats to Nanaimo

Just Posted

A retired professor from the Comox Valley has been fighting for more access for birdwatching in the Fairy Creek area, especially when it comes to being able to identify threatened species. Photo supplied
Birder Royann Petrell fights for more access in Fairy Creek

File photo of the Pidcock emergency shelter in Courtenay.
Courtenay emergency shelter receives air conditioning

Chef Taylore Darnel Serves Minestrone Soup for LUSH to Distribute to the Community. Photo supplied
LUSH Valley hosts second farm-to-table fundraiser with new chef

The Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Chamber luncheon focuses on inclusive workplace culture