Two women listen as Pope Francis delivers an open air Mass at Commonwealth Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. Pope Francis traveled to Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country’s notorious residential schools. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Two women listen as Pope Francis delivers an open air Mass at Commonwealth Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. Pope Francis traveled to Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country’s notorious residential schools. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

VIDEO: Indigenous people share mixed reactions to Pope’s messages of reconciliation

Pope Francis held mass at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton Tuesday

Indigenous people at Pope Francis’ mass Tuesday (July 26) had mixed reactions to his apology and messaging during the religious ceremony at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium.

The Pope is in Canada for six days until Friday apologizing for the Catholic Church’s role in residential schools.

-The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EdmontonIndigenous apologyPope Francisresidential schools

Previous story
VIDEO: Pope visits Edmonton church that blends Catholic and Indigenous rituals

Just Posted

K’omoks First Nation is currently negotiating with the federal and provincial governments. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Komoks First Nation could see land and cash offer by fall

File photo of a race night at Saratoga Speedway in Black Creek.
Comox Valley Regional District proposes compromise to address racetrack noise

Dr. Bonnie Henry
Off The Page: Dr. Bonnie Henry on Covid and what’s next for B.C.

The 5th Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project came to $6.99 million. File photo
Bridge project in Courtenay exceeded budget, timeline