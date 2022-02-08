VIDEO: Island police release footage of woman fending off apparent robbery

Oceanside RCMP released surveillance video of man attempting to pull item from woman in Parksville

Oceanside RCMP are looking for the public’s help identifying two people in a physical altercation that occurred in Parksville on Jan. 26. Pictured is a screen grab from outside a business in the 400 block of Island Highway East. (RCMP photo)

Warning: Story includes video that may disturb some viewers

Oceanside RCMP are looking for the public’s help identifying two people in what they termed a “possible assault” that occurred in Parksville on Jan. 26.

Police released surveillance video of a man and woman involved in a physical altercation, where the man is attempting to forcefully remove an item the woman is holding in her hands. The footage was captured outside a business in the 400 block of Island Highway East.

Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP said the man was wearing grey sweat pants, a white T-shirt with two black logos on the front and a large, black logo on the back. The man was also wearing a black, backward-facing baseball hat.

The woman, with medium-length dark hair, was wearing dark clothing and light brown, fur-lined boots.

The man and woman are both Caucasian and appear to be in their 30s.

“The Oceanside RCMP have not received any direct reports from the woman and wish to identify and speak with her so we can confirm her safety and determine what occurred between her and the man,” said Worth.

If anyone can identify the man or the woman, please contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

