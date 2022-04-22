NASA satellites help scientists understand how the Earth is changing. (Associated Press photo)

NASA satellites help scientists understand how the Earth is changing. (Associated Press photo)

VIDEO: NASA uses satellites to track climate change

Scientists use satellites to better understand how climate change impacts the planet

For Earth day, the Director of NASA’s Earth science division reflects on what she sees as one of the most useful instruments used to better understand our planet – satellites.

Climate change

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry meets Bonnie and Henry

Just Posted

The Run Wild, Avery Cardinal (left) and Tyson Geick, released their first single, “Don’t Need It” on major digital download platforms. Photo supplied
New Comox Valley country band’s first release taking off online

Annual stage 1 water restrictions start in May. File photo
Annual stage 1 watering restrictions start May 1 for Comox Valley

CSWM wants to reduce construction waste. Black Press file photo
Comox Strathcona wants to cut construction waste through deconstruction

Dr. Jonathan Reggler is asking Comox council for a moratorium on high density and large residential builds until a Valley-wide plan is enacted to bring more family doctors to the area. File photo
Valley doctor asks council for moratorium on high density builds to assist physician shortage