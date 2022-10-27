Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a meeting with President Joe Biden during the Summit of the Americas, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

VIDEO: Trudeau, public safety minister condemn those who travel to join terrorist groups

4 Canadians returned to the country from a Syrian detention camp Oct. 26

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino are condemning travel for the purposes of terrorism, following the return of four Canadians from a Syrian detention camp on Wednesday (Oct. 26).

Global Affairs Canada has identified the four as Quebec’s Oumaima Chouay and her two children, as well as British Columbia resident Kimberly Polman.

Trudeau says it is a crime in Canada to travel for the purposes of terrorism.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Sick B.C. woman returning after 6 years in Syria faces peace bond

Pop-up banner image