Comox Valley Ukrainian Cultural Society hires integration co-ordinator

The Comox Valley Ukrainian Cultural Society (CVUCS) has hired Oksana Moisieieva as the Ukrainian integration co-ordinator for the Comox Valley.

Moisieieva arrived in the Comox Valley with her family in April 2022, seeking safety from the devastating Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Many in the Comox Valley have met Moisieieva over the past several months, as she took on a volunteer role with the society as a support co-ordinator and liaison with the current 120 Ukrainian newcomers who have chosen to make the Valley their home. As the Ukrainian integration co-ordinator, Moisieieva’s primary focus will be to help Ukrainian newcomers integrate successfully into life in the Comox Valley. She will be assisted in this process of settlement by recruiting and co-ordinating a team of local volunteers, along with continuing as well as developing partnerships with other community organizations. Moisieieva will also continue to offer support to current host families who have given generously helping newcomers in their first few months after their arrival.

The CVUCShas been able to create this part-time position through a grant from the Refugee Readiness Fund provided by the Refugee Resources Network in partnership with the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria.

If you are a Ukrainian newcomer to the Comox Valley, a host family (or interested in becoming a host family), or if you wish to volunteer in some capacity to support Ukrainian newcomers, please reach out to Moisieieva at: coordinatorcvucs@gmail.com or by phone or text at 778-992-1257.

Comox ValleyUkraine