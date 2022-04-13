Comox Valley website developer celebrates 10-year milestone

It’s been 10 years since Kris Trudeau launched HPX Media with nothing more than a laptop, an internet connection, a listening ear, and 11 years of website development experience.

“In my previous workplaces, I’d noticed a lack of emphasis on understanding what the customer really wanted and needed,” said Trudeau. “When I launched my business, I wanted to focus on a creating a customer-centric business model.”

Emphasizing proper discovery, user-centric strategy, and strong project management has paid off for both Trudeau and HPX Media’s ever-increasing client base. Building a proper website “can be a financial investment but a big investment of time, too,” she says. “So it’s critical to get it done right.”

Trudeau credits the local business community and networking groups for helping her to expand her business. “Growing HPX Media among so many great local businesses in the valley here has been amazing,” she said. “People are always willing to help if you’ve got a business question.”

Trudeau likes to pay this help forward.

“It’s important that small businesses succeed,” she said. “They are the fabric of our communities. When small businesses do well, more soccer teams and dance recitals get sponsored. More money gets donated to local causes.”

Kris volunteers her expertise teaching website owners how to maximize their websites. In November 2021, she hosted a webinar through the Women’s Enterprise Centre of BC called “Supercharge Your Website” filled with practical tips to increase website traffic. Catch this same webinar coming to Small Business BC in the spring.

While Trudeau has a few things she could be proud of, like the awards she’s collected – Vancouver Island Top 20 Under 40 and five consecutive years of winning Best Graphic/Web Designer in the Comox Valley Record Readers’ Choice Awards – what makes her happiest is client retention.

With many clients who have been part of the HPX family since the early years, she is looking forward to the next 10 with great optimism.

