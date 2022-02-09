IT’S YOUR BUSINESS: Innovation and education are the keys to moving your business forward

Joe Smith

Special to the Record

After nearly two years we’re all tired of hearing about the pandemic.

However, it is a fact that the lasting effects of COVID-19 as they apply to the world of marketing will be with us for years to come.

One of the biggest issues is your ability as a business to ensure you are constantly looking for ways to be innovative. The companies that have been able to weather this crisis all have one thing in common… they were able to adapt and fulfil the needs of their customers in new and exciting ways.

Innovation does not necessarily mean you have to re-invent the proverbial wheel. It can manifest itself as finding new ways to do things, new ways to improve your customers’ experiences, or new ways to deliver your goods or services.

Understanding this simple concept will point the way towards better marketing opportunities. With the trends in marketing being focused more on customer needs rather than selling, it makes sense for you to invest more effort in analyzing how you can make your product or service more innovative.

Another marketing trend highlights the fact that the role of marketers is changing. In today’s marketplace and with today’s consumer it is no longer about the idea of trying to push products or services to make a sale but more of trying to educate the consumer.

This means that businesses need to act and think more as educators. Consumers are looking to companies that provide them with more information, not just the hard facts. In order to provide them with this information, you’ll have to spend time getting them to understand why they should be buying your product or service. This can be accomplished by giving them relevant detailed content that answers all their questions and satisfies their needs.

Whether it is innovation, education, or both that you need to focus on, it all boils down to how well you know your customers. Without this knowledge, it makes it difficult to zero in on any opportunities to educate or innovate.

Remember – people want to be treated as individuals, not just simply as a customer. Keeping this in mind can help you build better relationships and point you towards coming up with creative solutions on how you can better position your business at the top of people’s minds when they are looking for a solution to solve a need.

With the pandemic hopefully coming to an end, now is the time to be innovative with your approach to providing your customers with an experience that will set you apart from your competition. Innovation and education that is relevant and timely will go a long way in helping you to exceed your customer’s expectations.

Joe Smith is a communications consultant and an accomplished fine artist. He can be reached via email joesmith@shaw.ca

BusinessColumn