Local business pitches in for Habitat’s new Courtenay build

The Habitat for Humanity build at 1375 Piercy Ave. in Courtenay continues to take shape. When completed the project will house 12 families. Photo by Yana Dimitrova.

Temprite Climate Solutions has been a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North’s affordable housing projects since 2016.

Once again, this January, Temprite’s crew is looking forward to partnering with Habitat VIN to provide 12 new units at 1375 Piercy Ave. in Courtenay with heat recovery ventilators, dryer ventilation, and range hood ventilation.

As in past projects with Habitat – this year, the company anticipates a few of their Red Seal HVAC technicians will be volunteering their personal time for ventilation installations, and several journeypersons’ time and expertise will be provided at a reduced cost by Temprite. A portion of the equipment for these ventilation projects has been provided to Habitat at a reduced cost, and some of it has been a gift in kind from Temprite Climate Solutions.

Over the past six years, Temprite has offered Habitat Vancouver Island North donations of time and volunteer hours to the value of over $20,000 for their projects in the Comox Valley and Campbell River. By the end of 2023, it is expected that this contribution will likely double.

The company anticipates a Team Temprite volunteer day at the end of January – where Temprite technicians will work alongside Temprite admin and shop team volunteering to lend a hand wherever needed.

The entire Temprite team, along with owners Lance Petty and Keanan Egeland, are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Habitat friends once again on this significant project providing affordable housing to the Comox Valley community.

Charity and DonationsCommunity LeadershipComox Valley