Laneway Coffee and Kitchen opened at 2727 Dunsmuir Ave. in Cumberland just before Christmas. Photo by Avelyn Duncan

New Cumberland coffee shop has mouth-watering menu choices

Cumberland’s highly anticipated Laneway Coffee and Kitchen officially opened to the public just before the holidays. A centre for Cumberland’s growing community, Laneway Coffee offers a vibrant space with elevated comfort food and innovative coffee.

Owners Avelyn Duncan and Kellan Musseau are no strangers to the industry – or to Cumberland. Moving to the Comox Valley in late 2019 – Duncan, a coffee professional and Musseau, a head chef – have combined their expertise to open a cafe. But it took three years of planning and patience until the perfect location at 2727 Dunsmuir Ave finished construction. Meanwhile, they got to know their community and their community needs by working across the street at Riders Pizza and Cumberland Brewing.

“The community has really shown up,” said Duncan. “The response has been surreal and heartwarming.”

While Laneway Coffee reflects the community, it also challenges common expectations of a small-town cafe. With hot-made-to-order sandwiches such as the popular braised brisket or chipotle turkey meatloaf along with sides like their creamy homemade mac and cheese, Laneway Coffee’s food menu goes beyond traditional cafe fare.

The coffee program is also a step ahead, featuring skillfully crafted beverages, espresso from Discovery Coffee, and a rotating menu of coffees curated by their unique flavor profiles from a selection of Canadian coffee roasters.

Laneway Coffee is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday for breakfast, lunch, and of course, coffee.

coffeeCumberland

 

Laneway Coffee and Kitchen, at 2727 Dunsmuir Ave. in Cumberland, has a delicious selection of sandwiches. Photo by Avelyn Duncan

Laneway Coffee and Kitchen, at 2727 Dunsmuir Ave. in Cumberland, has a delicious selection of sandwiches. Photo by Avelyn Duncan

Laneway Coffee and Kitchen, at 2727 Dunsmuir Ave. in Cumberland, has a delicious selection of sandwiches. Pictured is the meatloaf sandwich. Photo by Avelyn Duncan

Laneway Coffee and Kitchen, at 2727 Dunsmuir Ave. in Cumberland, has a delicious selection of sandwiches. Pictured is the meatloaf sandwich. Photo by Avelyn Duncan

