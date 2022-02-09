North Island College connects students with employment opportunities in 2022

North Island College’s Work-Integrated Learning team is launching a new campaign to connect students and employers throughout the region for work-integrated learning experiences.

With $167,000 in funding from the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training, NIC has launched the INTO 2022 campaign.

“The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacted youth employment prospects, including reducing the number of co-op and work integrated learning placements available to students,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training. “We are investing in opportunities like INTO 2022 to help students access the hands-on experiences they need to launch their careers. Helping to support co-op and work-integrated learning opportunities is transformative for students and good news for business and post-secondary institutions.”

Anita Budisa-Bonneau, NIC’s coordinator of work-integrated learning, said the college is “incredibly grateful” to the province for the investment.

The INTO 2022 campaign includes three initiatives that will be rolled out throughout the 2022 Winter term: 11-11 Sessions, a virtual work-integrated learning hiring fair and a living library with career professionals.

The 11-11 Sessions offers employers the chance to present their organization and opportunities to NIC students via Zoom, with an 11-minute presentation, followed by 11 minutes of student Q&A and open networking.

On Thursday, March 3, NIC will host a Work-Integrated Learning Hiring Fair – a virtual event from 1-5 p.m. aimed at connecting talented NIC students with opportunities such as co-ops, internships, apprenticeships, applied research, community service projects and work experiences.

“This is a great opportunity for our employer partners across all sectors to raise the profile of their organization on campus and engage with NIC students directly,” said Budisa-Bonneau. “There are also opportunities for companies to sponsor the virtual hiring fair and further promote their opportunities.”

The Talk to a Pro Living Library event from March 7-11 invites seasoned professionals to help mentor the future workforce by acting as a “living book” and making themselves available for 30-minute sessions where they can connect with students virtually to talk about their own unique career path.

In all, the INTO 2022 events are focused on creating new and alternative ways for employers and students to connect and to help employers throughout our region to showcase their opportunities and organization if they are interested in hiring NIC students now or sometime in the near future.

“Our goal is to help make it easier for both employers and students to connect with one another in 2022 and create win-win situations where both parties can benefit through meaningful work-integrated learning experiences,” said Budisa-Bonneau.

Anyone interested in being a part of the events, or connecting with NIC students, can contact NIC’s work-integrated learning team at wil@nic.bc.ca.

