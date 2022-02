The Old Farm Market is expected to open mid-March at 6th and England in downtown Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo

The Old Farm Market is opening a store at 6th and England in downtown Courtenay, formerly occupied by Thrifty Foods.

The company hopes to open by mid-March.

The Old Farm Market operates in Duncan and in the Oak Bay area in Victoria. It specializes in farm fresh, locally grown produce.

Mike Langtry founded the Old Farm Market in 1988. Lorne Campbell purchased the business in 2017.

