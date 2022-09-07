The paper facility at the Crofton mill will be under another curtailment for about two weeks. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The paper facility at the Crofton mill will be under another curtailment for about two weeks. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Paper Excellence announces paper mill curtailment at Crofton

Nearly 100 employees affected with temporary layoff notices

Paper Excellence has announced a production curtailment at its Crofton mill paper facility.

The curtailment commences this Saturday, Sept. 10 and is expected to last for about two weeks. It is estimated 95 employees will be affected with temporary layoff notices.

The curtailment will coincide with scheduled annual maintenance of key utility assets. The outage will reduce the site exposure to higher cost energy through this period.

“We remain committed to our impacted employees and servicing our paper customers’ needs during this curtailment,” reads a statement from the company.

forestryLabour

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 0.75%, says rates likely need to go higher

Just Posted

Yellowlees, from Scotland, raised $80,000 for a ‘Trees for Life’ charity in Scotland and raised attention to the effects of climate change in his home country. Photo submitted
Off The Page: Michael Yellowlees – Kilted Scotsman’s second cross Canada tour

Jasmine Mohtadi receives the Megan Dalziel G.P. Vanier Secondary Memorial Bursary from Denis Dalziel. Photo submitted
Megan Dalziel memorial bursary recipient announced

Swoop Airlines. (Contributed)
Swoop there it goes: Low-cost airline cancels Comox-Edmonton route

School zone 8-8
School zone speed limits to be extended in Courtenay

Pop-up banner image