Ukraine fundraiser with Comox Business in Action Thursday

CR Lawyers at Holland & Co. will be hosting a mixer with Comox Business in Action (CBIA) on April 28 at 4:30 p.m.

This event will help celebrate the newly merged law firm. There are plans to have food, beverages, a trivia game, entertainment and to support humanitarian efforts in the Ukraine through Rotary Canada as well as a neighboring business family.

“This is the first CBIA mixer since the start of the pandemic and we really hope it will be a celebration of community,” said partner, Lyle Carlstrom.

Please RSVP by email to administrative assistant Amy Richey. If you can contribute time, a product or a service please connect with our Comox Practice Manager Pam Williams (780-831-5425).

