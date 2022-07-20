Former golf instructor Bill Flower has found a new passion, driving a pedicab. (Submitted photo)

Former golf instructor Bill Flower has found a new passion, driving a pedicab. (Submitted photo)

Vancouver Island golf instructor Bill Flower stops driving… and starts driving

Shoulder woes rob former golf pro of one career, strong knees power a new one, Parksville Pedicab

Bill Flower has stopped driving.

It has nothing to do with his ability to operate a vehicle, but more about him no longer able to continue to drive a white dimpled orb down the fairways.

Injuries to his wrist and shoulder has forced to him to end his golf teaching career and to give up playing the sport he is so avidly passionate about.

But the longtime Parksville Qualicum Beach News golf columnist is not one to allow such handicaps to dictate what he can and cannot do. Although golfing is now out of the picture, he has found a recreation that has put him back on the driver’s seat.

And that new founded activity is driving a pedicab.

“Now instead of teaching people how to drive I’m actually driving people,” said Flower with a laugh.

‘Parksville Bill’ as he now likes to be called, can now be seen around the city touring locals and tourists on his electric assist pedicab, operating his business Parksville Pedicab.

READ MORE: ‘Life is getting back to normal’ for tourism on Vancouver Island’s Pacific Rim

The comfy and modern version of the old Chinese rickshaw can take passengers in and around Parksville to and from the city’s beautiful community park and beach area to local businesses, attractions and points of interests.

Passengers can get to enjoy the ride with Flower as provides an informative narrative, music of your choice or the opportunity to just sit back and quietly enjoy you rides. He will gladly stop at many beautiful spots to take photos at no extra charge.

“There are few people as proud of and so much in love with living in Parksville,” said Flower. “My entire life I never lost sight of my favourite spot in the whole world.”

Whether it’s just a relaxing short ride or one of the many structured tours already being booked, Flower encourages anyone wanting more info to check out his website at www.parksvillepedicab.ca or call him at 250-947-5497 to book ride or tour.

“In the short time I’ve been up and running, since the first week of July, I’ve had customers from the Middle East, Fiji, Germany and China as well as here and from many spots in the Lower Mainland,” said Flower.

— NEWS Staff

