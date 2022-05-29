2022 Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride combines live and virtual versions

The 2022 Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride will be a hybrid of the pre-COVID in-person events and the virtual rides of the past two years. Photo supplied

The 2022 Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride is around the corner and is set to be even better than ever.

This year’s ride will take on a slightly new look, combining the best of previous years’ in-person events and virtual ride components that allow anyone, anywhere, to join in supporting YANA families.

“It’s been two long years of re-inventing what this ride looks like without gathering in-person,” explains Kelly Barnie, YANA’s executive director. “This community has continued to blow us away with their unwavering support for these virtual events, but we are thrilled that this year we can reunite in person and feel the energy and excitement these fundraisers carry when we are all gathered in one place. We can hardly wait.”

Registration opens June 1 and is entirely by tax-receiptable donation. Riders and teams can chart their own course and ride anytime between Aug. 1-21, then join together in celebration at the finish line on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Marina Park in Comox. Riders, family and friends will arrive at the Party in the Park between 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and entertainment, activities, treats, a huge 50/50 draw, beer garden, prize draws and more will continue through to 4 p.m.

Visit www.yanacomoxvalley.com for full details and registration for this year’s ride.

