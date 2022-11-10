2023 Comox Valley Regional District dog licences are now available for purchase. Photo by Terry Farrell

2023 Comox Valley Regional District dog licences now available

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) requires all dogs over six months of age to be licenced every year within Electoral Area A – Baynes Sound (except Hornby and Denman), Electoral Area B – Lazo North and Electoral Area C – Puntledge and Black Creek.

2023 dog licences are now available. Licences are valid from January 1 until December 31 each year. Residents who live within the City of Courtenay, Town of Comox and Village of Cumberland must contact their municipal office to obtain their annual dog licence.

Currently, the cost to licence a spayed or neutered dog is $10, and for a non-spayed or neutered dog is $25. Failure to obtain a dog licence may be subject to a $100 fine.

“Dog licences make sure your lost pet quickly finds its way back home,” explains Amanda Yasinski, CVRD Senior Manager of Building and Bylaw Compliance. “Within the CVRD Electoral Areas, all dogs require a licence if they are over six months old.”

There are several locations for purchasing licences within the regional district:

• Comox Valley Regional District

770 Harmston Avenue, Courtenay

Tel: 250-334-6000

• BC SPCA

Comox Valley & District

1668 Ryan Road East, Comox

Tel: 250-339-7722

• Ships Point Improvement District

7729 Vivian Way, Fanny Bay

Tel: 250-335-0551

For more information on dog licences within the electoral areas, please visit https://bit.ly/3X2iWA2

