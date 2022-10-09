A working smoke detector could earn Comox Valley residents a free pizza

To celebrate Fire Prevention Week, Domino’s Pizza and the Courtenay and Comox fire departments are once again partnering to reward residents who have working smoke alarms in their homes with free pizza.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, when Comox and Courtenay residents in single residential homes, duplexes and townhouses call Domino’s Pizza between 5-9 p.m., they may find their pizza is delivered with the help of Comox or Courtenay firefighters.

With the customer’s permission, firefighters will arrive by fire truck and inspect household smoke alarms to make sure they are working. Those with functioning smoke alarms will get their pizza for free. Households will be chosen at random and as resources are available.

If a smoke alarm requires new batteries, the firefighters will replace them. For eligible residents without a working smoke alarm, firefighters may arrange for a return visit to install a battery-powered smoke alarm for free.

This is the seventh year the Courtenay Fire Department has partnered with Domino’s Pizza to reward customers with the potential for a free pizza during Fire Prevention Week. Comox Fire Rescue joined the initiative in 2020.

The Domino’s Pizza locations participating:

581 Ryan Road, Courtenay, 250-334-3333

Comox Mall, 778-431-0222

Plan your escape

Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 9-5. This year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

This campaign marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. The theme works to educate everyone about simple but important actions to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes, or less, to escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning. It is important for everyone to plan and practise a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different. Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them.

Key messages behind this year’s theme:

• Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

• Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

• Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

• Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

• Practise your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

Fire Prevention Week events

Your Comox Valley fire departments may be hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

Comox Fire Rescue hosts an open house on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1870 Noel Ave. in Comox. Call 250-339-2432.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities, contact the department in your community:

•Courtenay, 250-334-2513;

•Cumberland Fire, 250-336-2531;

•Oyster River Fire, 250-337-8121;

•Fanny Bay Fire, 250-335-1011;

•Union Bay Fire, 250-335-2345;

•Ships Point Fire, 250-335-0551;

•Hornby Island Fire, 250-335-2611;

•Denman Island Fire. 250-335-0345.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit fpw.org and sparky.org.

