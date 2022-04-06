April another busy month at Cumberland’s Weird Church

Cumberland’s Weird Church is hosting numerous events throughout the month of April.

COVID protocols are in place where applicable.

Weird Church Weekly Gathering, Sundays, 4 p.m.

The weekly gathering invites participants to just over an hour of spiritual exploration including prayer, music, readings, reflection, and a time of discussion.

Thursday, April 7, 7 p.m.: Climate Conversation Circles

A chance to dig into where we are, what is at stake, how our fears and dread interfere with taking action, and how we can move, together, from despair and worry to hope and resilience. https://www.weirdchurchcumberland.com/climate-conversations

Saturday, April 9, 12:30 p.m.: Truth & Reconciliation Team Meeting

Anyone in the community is welcome to join others to live out our commitment to Reconciliation.

Sunday, April 17 6:45 a.m.: Weird Church Easter Sunrise Service

Join us on Marine Drive Picnic Area in Royston (39 Marine Drive, down the street from Royston Roasting) for simple sunrise service to celebrate hope and new life, listening – in new ways – to the Christian story of Easter.

Saturday, April 30, 7 p.m.: Climate Conversations: A Story Unfolding

This event offers participants an evening of readings of stories, poetry, non-fiction related to climate and the environment. This is the final evening of the larger series and will be capped off with a celebratory dance party on the street with DJ Jozy!

The Gallery @ Weird Church

Pentimenti, a selection of prints and paintings by well-known Comox Valley artist, Clive Powsey, will be featured at The Gallery @ Weird Church until April 23. The Gallery is open on Thursday and Friday, 4-6 p.m., Saturday, 2-5 p.m., when the Gallery sign is displayed.

For more information on any of these events or to register for any events, visit www.WeirdChurchCumberland.com

CommunityCumberland