Arzeena Hamir talks seed sourcing at next Comox Valley Horticultural Society meeting

Arzeena Hamir, working her booth at the Comox Valley Farmers Market. She will be the guest speaker at the february Comox Valley Horticultural Society meeting. Photo by Bill Jorgensen

Glance at the ground around you.

Yes, green shoots of all kinds of plants are raising their fronds from their winter hibernation. S

pring is just at our fingertips and the Comox Valley Horticultural Society is excited to have Arzeena Hamir, from Amara Farms, join us via Zoom on Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m., to inspire us all to grow from seeds. Her topic, Seed Sourcing for Success, will take us on a step-by-step journey from seed to plants.

Want to discover Hamir’s best places to source seeds? What might the top 20 seed picks for this area be? Wish to understand catalog selections and terminology? Would you like to develop your own checklist for seed-selection and seed-starting? How about developing a seed planting schedule? Hamir is convinced that having the skill of growing from seeds, opens gardeners up to a huge library of seed varieties from around the world. Growing your own seedlings can also reveal great cost savings!

Hamir earned her bachelor’s degree in Crop Science from the University of Guelph and a master’s in sustainable agriculture from the University of London, England. Extensive experiences from being a CUSO volunteer in Thailand, a researcher in Jamaica, India, and Bangladesh to being the staff agrologist for West Coast Seeds from 1997-1999. Hamir was also the co-ordinator of the Richmond Food Security Society from 2008-2012 and in 2010 helped launch the Richmond Farm School. In 2012, she and her husband moved their family to the Comox Valley and now run Amara Farm, a 25-acre certified organic farm just north of Courtenay.

Wishing to attend? Advanced registration is required for both members and non-members. Current members will receive a separate Zoom invitation. Registration for non-members ($5.50) is simple – visit comoxvalleyhortsociety.ca by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, as it requires two days to process. CVHS 2022 memberships are now available to purchase from the website ($20/individual and $30/family).

