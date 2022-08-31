BC Transit has made some route changes to accommodate students. File photo

BC Transit has made some route changes to accommodate students. File photo

BC Transit’s Comox Valley fall service change takes effect Sept. 6

BC Transit and the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) are notifying transit users that the annual fall service change will go into effect on Sept. 6, 2022.

To support the return to school, this service change will see school trips reintroduced on the following routes:

· 1 Anfield Centre/Comox Mall

· 2 Cumberland/Anfield Centre

· 3 Comox Local

· 4 Driftwood Mall/Comox Mall

· 5 Vanier

· 99 VMP Connector

For more information on these changes, trip planning and fares, visit bctransit.com/comox-valley

BC TransitComox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2022 Comox Bike Co YANA Ride first hybrid version

Just Posted

Melanie McCollum will seek a second term as Courtenay councillor in the Oct. 15 election. Photo supplied
Melanie McCollum announces Courtenay council re-election bid

Corb Lund, coming off a U.S. tour, an appearance at Grand Ole Opry, and the release of a new album, is coming to Courtenay with a solo acoustic show.
Award-winning country artist Corb Lund coming to Courtenay

A member of the winning team, Boss Hog’s, was busy behind the grill Sunday at the annual Comox Valley Ribfest, which also ran Friday and Saturday at Cumberland Village Park. The Strathcona Sunrise Rotary club hosted the event. Scott Stanfield photos
Boss Hog’s sweeps awards at Comox Valley Ribfest

Jim Pattison discusses his long career and has no plans to retire. Photo submitted
Off The Page: Legendary B.C. businessman Jim Pattison still going strong at age 92