BC Transit’s Comox Valley fall service change takes effect Sept. 6

BC Transit has made some route changes to accommodate students. File photo

BC Transit and the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) are notifying transit users that the annual fall service change will go into effect on Sept. 6, 2022.

To support the return to school, this service change will see school trips reintroduced on the following routes:

· 1 Anfield Centre/Comox Mall

· 2 Cumberland/Anfield Centre

· 3 Comox Local

· 4 Driftwood Mall/Comox Mall

· 5 Vanier

· 99 VMP Connector

For more information on these changes, trip planning and fares, visit bctransit.com/comox-valley

BC TransitComox Valley