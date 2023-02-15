The Harmony Hearts ladies are hosting a drop-in blanket-making session on Saturday, Feb. 25. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Black Creek’s Harmony Hearts ladies hosting a drop-in blanket-making session

The Harmony Hearts ladies in conjunction with Mennonite Central Committee B. C., are hosting a drop-in blanket-making session on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Drop by to watch, or even get involved – no experience or tools are required. They are located at the United Mennonite Church, 2277 Enns Rd., Black Creek.

“Our blankets are made for world relief; the latest containers were packed and sent to Ukraine at the end of January,” said Brenda Neufeld. “Last year our little group made 194 blankets and 59 baby blankets. We would love to have you join us, the need is great.”

Coffee and a light lunch will be served. Donations are also accepted.

For more information, call Neufeld at 250-702-4283.

