City of Courtenay activates holiday light tour interactive map

Justin Hallworth lights up his home, at 1064 17 St. in Courtenay, every year for the Christmas season. He has no idea how many bulbs it takes to light the entire display, but he said it’s “about 60 Rubbermaid containers’ worth.’ The roof alone takes 55 strands of lights. It takes him about a month to set up every year. Why do he and his wife do it? “It’s fun,” he says. Photo by Terry Farrell

Have you decorated your home or business for the holidays? The Comox Valley’s neighbourhoods are sparkling – and for the second year in a row, the City of Courtenay has launched an interactive map to capture them all.

Whether your lights would rival the Griswolds’, or trend more towards Grinch, snap a photo and upload it to the Comox Valley Holiday Light Tour interactive map on your desktop or mobile device.

Submit photos of your decorated home to the map, and encourage friends and neighbours to submit as well. You can use the map to plan a festive drive or enjoy a virtual tour from the comfort of home.

The map will be updated throughout the month of December as submissions are received.

To submit a photo, visit https://bit.ly/3gW21yM

