Commercial property appraiser Steve Blacklock running for a seat on Comox council

Long-time Comox resident Steve Blacklock is running for a seat on town council in the municipal election.

In declaring his candidacy for one of the six available positions, the commercial property appraiser, husband, father and former athlete makes the October election a 10-person race.

“The Town of Comox is growing. I’m an experienced candidate looking for the opportunity to work with our new Mayor-Elect, Nicole Minions, and our new council and staff, to address current and future issues we are facing. Some key issues are the looming deficit in the town’s municipal underground infrastructure, lack of affordable housing, and expanding outdoor recreational amenities for youth.

“Another important issue is also addressing the immediate lack of an in-town recycling depot. I know and love this community. I have a thorough understanding of land-use and development issues. My goal is to help achieve a balance across varied community interests.”

Blacklock brings extensive experience in professional and non-profit governance. He currently serves on the national board of the Appraisal Institute of Canada. He’s a charter member of the Rotary Club of the Comox Valley and sits on its executive as fundraising director. He has also volunteered on projects with Habitat 4 Humanity, KidSport BC and the We Can Shelter Society. He lives in central Comox with his partner of 15 years and their nine-year-old daughter.

The commitment to community is a family trait.

“‘Service Above Self’ is a value my parents (Drs. Don and Sharon) taught me from a young age, and one I continue to embrace. My family and my community are what matter most to me.

“My agenda is to examine each issue with diligence and energy as they come along, and communicate with everyone honestly and openly. I truly love connecting with people and I will work hard to collaborate with my fellow councillors to ensure we are moving Comox forward in a progressive manner.”

Blacklock looks forward to hearing from Comox residents during the campaign and will be out in the community canvassing doors and attending all events. In the meantime, he can be contacted via email at steve@steve4comox.ca. More information is available at www.steve4comox.ca

“I’d love to hear from any current or soon-to-be residents of the Town of Comox, to listen to your ideas and discuss our visions for the future of this beautiful community.”

ComoxElection 2022